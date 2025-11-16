Bank of Montreal Can Has $904,000 Stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 161.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $99.29 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $144.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.43 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 46.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Mizuho increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

