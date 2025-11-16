Bank of Montreal Can Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 876,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after buying an additional 84,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

KTB opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 7.68%.The business had revenue of $853.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.61%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

