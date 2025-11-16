Bank of Montreal Can Has $937,000 Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 136.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $812,971.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,748. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

