Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 24.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,399,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after buying an additional 273,579 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 36.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 401.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

PCVX stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.76.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

