Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 784.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,605,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after buying an additional 4,084,866 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,495.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,539,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,583,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,256 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 634,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $3,929,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $9.01 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

