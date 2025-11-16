Bank of Montreal Can Invests $932,000 in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF $QDVO

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QDVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDVO. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of QDVO stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.

About Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund holds long exposure to the Russell 1000 Growth Index and writes exchange-traded call options on them. The fund offers a balanced approach to growth and income by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US equities with strong growth potential.

