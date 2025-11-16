Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

