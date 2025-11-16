Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF $PPH

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 61,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 271,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $100.46.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3931 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

