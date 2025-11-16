Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,989 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $347,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,736.58. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,588. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NWN opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $48.50.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4925 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Northwest Natural Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

