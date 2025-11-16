Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 344 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

VCR opened at $379.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $285.13 and a 52-week high of $404.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

