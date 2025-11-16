Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 4,283 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP $USO

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 6,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4,531.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of USO stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $936.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.