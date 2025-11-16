Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

