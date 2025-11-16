Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Capri by 267.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $856.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.74 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

