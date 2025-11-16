Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,168 Shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Buenaventura Mining alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Buenaventura Mining during the first quarter valued at about $26,686,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,502,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after purchasing an additional 591,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,642,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 406,641 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.26. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Buenaventura Mining Announces Dividend

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.57 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Buenaventura Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BVN

Buenaventura Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.