Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,527 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,742,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,802,000 after purchasing an additional 116,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,667,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,222,000 after buying an additional 351,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,703,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 316,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.93 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $348.47 million during the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

