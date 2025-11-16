Bank of Montreal Can Sells 260,409 Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,396,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,662,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

