Bank of Montreal Can Sells 35,359 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,067.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,929,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,347.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,771,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,166,000 after buying an additional 2,658,509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,181,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 675,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after acquiring an additional 663,786 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 437,088 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

