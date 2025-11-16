Bank of Montreal Can Sells 9,316 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 302.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,358,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,181 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 600,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 443,251 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $15,882,000. Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,258,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,337,000 after acquiring an additional 303,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 327.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 278,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.52 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -15.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $390,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,415. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

