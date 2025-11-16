Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 14,297 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Herc worth $21,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Herc alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 12.5% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 10.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Herc by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Herc by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Herc Price Performance

Herc stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $236.39. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a positive return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.