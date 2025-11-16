Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.26 Million Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $21,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $12,136,239.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,685.86. This represents a 92.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,438.40. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 407,271 shares of company stock worth $50,640,415 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.