Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.26 Million Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $21,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $12,136,239.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,685.86. This represents a 92.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,438.40. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 407,271 shares of company stock worth $50,640,415 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of AXSM stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.50.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axsome Therapeutics Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
