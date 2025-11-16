Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,352 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.