Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,639 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 127.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 56.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

