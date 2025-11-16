Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 8,068 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.