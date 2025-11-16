Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 15,900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.70 and its 200-day moving average is $220.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

