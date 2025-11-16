Boston Partners Acquires 75,858 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,858 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.09% of Hillman Solutions worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 240.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,042,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,335,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 10,053,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,507,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,624,000 after acquiring an additional 906,528 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,470,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 899,496 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLMN opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $424.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

