Boston Partners Acquires New Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 18.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,040. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

