Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 91,918 NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Boston Partners bought a new position in NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.11% of NPK International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NPK International alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in NPK International during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter worth about $7,615,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter worth about $186,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NPK International news, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $712,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,095,913 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,740.42. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,909 shares of company stock valued at $743,559. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NPK International Stock Performance

NYSE NPKI opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NPK International Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%.The company had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Read Our Latest Report on NPK International

NPK International Profile

(Free Report)

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NPK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NPK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.