Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 18.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,544,000 after acquiring an additional 100,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Black Hills by 12.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,025,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,704.70. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $69.81 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Black Hills from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

