Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Country Airlines worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,076,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 354,569 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 20.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,681,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 285,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $25,004.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,926.43. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $65,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,936.62. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,853 shares of company stock worth $112,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.