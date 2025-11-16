Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6,352.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $268.84 million during the quarter.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

