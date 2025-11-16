Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Boston Partners grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 63,915 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 249,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.50 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $11.09 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

