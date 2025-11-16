Boston Partners Buys 6,107 Shares of Fiverr International $FVRR

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of Fiverr International worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 147,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 5,825.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 650,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FVRR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Fiverr International stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

