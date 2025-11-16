Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB

Boston Partners lowered its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 97,250.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 21,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $2,107,321.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 290,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,315.30. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 46,470 shares of company stock worth $4,635,682 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPB. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

