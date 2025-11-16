Boston Partners Decreases Stake in ADT Inc. $ADT

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,429 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 38,873 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ADT were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ADT alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,446 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 9.1% during the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.