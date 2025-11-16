Boston Partners Grows Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,994,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,916,000 after buying an additional 1,322,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,627,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 2,312.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,178,000 after buying an additional 809,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 855,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,304,000 after buying an additional 675,949 shares during the period.

NYSE FLUT opened at $198.97 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $193.27 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total value of $617,591.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,064.48. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,813.50. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLUT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $321.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.22.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

