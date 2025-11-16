Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Century Communities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $58.64 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

