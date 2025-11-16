Boston Partners Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in RH $RH

Boston Partners grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in RH were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in RH by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of RH by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of RH by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $149.07 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.10.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. Zacks Research lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.69.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $472,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,576.08. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

