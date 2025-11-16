Boston Partners Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,049 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 202.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 775.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $6,285,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at $965,510,616.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.