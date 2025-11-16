Boston Partners Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in MasTec were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MasTec alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in MasTec by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,930,869.56. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $397,663.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,405.55. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,929 shares of company stock worth $3,394,013 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $238.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Up 0.9%

MTZ stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $224.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.