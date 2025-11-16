Boston Partners Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. $SBLK

Boston Partners cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 48,392 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.0% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 54.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 484,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 170,502 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

SBLK stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

