Boston Partners Has $681,000 Stake in Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Boston Partners raised its stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Metallus worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Metallus alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Metallus by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metallus during the first quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Metallus by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTUS. Northcoast Research started coverage on Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Metallus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metallus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Metallus Price Performance

Metallus stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. Metallus Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $665.43 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.90 million. Metallus had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.