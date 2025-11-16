Boston Partners Has $850,000 Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $283,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 21.9% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,188,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 213,392 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 93.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 864,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after acquiring an additional 418,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $8,543,000.

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 7,125 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $140,006.25. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,100,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,929,482.05. This trade represents a 0.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IFS opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.04). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 28.41%.The company had revenue of $486.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

