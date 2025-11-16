Boston Partners Has $884,000 Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

Boston Partners cut its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,985 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.25% of Orion Group worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Orion Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 508,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 66,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of ORN opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.06 million, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

