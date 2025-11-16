Boston Partners Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Boston Partners decreased its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353,872 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth about $1,051,299,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter worth about $196,095,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 10,114,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,100,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,500,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

SW opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 120.28%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

