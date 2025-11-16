Boston Partners Increases Stake in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.15% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 69,856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,092,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 325,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWPX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NWPX Infrastructure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 8,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $470,186.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,087.87. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $127,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,363.18. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,210 shares of company stock worth $728,902. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

NWPX opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $549.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $65.84.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $151.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

