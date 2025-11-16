Boston Partners Invests $1.15 Million in Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Boston Partners owned 0.11% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 400.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. Allegiant Travel Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $496.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

