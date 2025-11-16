Boston Partners Invests $860,000 in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 33,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KGS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $322.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 245.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.