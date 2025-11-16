Boston Partners Invests $939,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

PayPal Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,472,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.