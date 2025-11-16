Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. $ASH

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,651 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of Ashland worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 20.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

ASH opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Ashland has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

