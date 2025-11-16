Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,110 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.20% of Tetra Technologies worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tetra Technologies by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tetra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Technologies

In other Tetra Technologies news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of Tetra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $152,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,415.68. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. D. Boral Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Tetra Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

TTI opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.40 million. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.75%. Tetra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

